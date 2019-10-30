Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jamie John Zuniga. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jamie John Zuniga was born on August 19, 1959 and entered into Heaven on October 23, 2019 with his family by his side. Jamie is preceded in death by his parents Steven Sr. and Margaret Zuniga, brother David Zuniga. Jamie is survived by his daughters Alexis, Dominique Zuniga, and companion Inez De La Cruz. Jamie graduated from Sacramento High School in 1977. He worked at Campbell Soup for 10 years. Jamie loved music with all of his heart. He played drums and sang in the original Midnight Players, Los Elegantes, and Suenos. He formed his own group with his brother David Zuniga called Suenos. Jamie was a kind, loving, compassionate, patient, and understanding man. Jamie loved his daughters with all of his heart. Jamie will be deeply missed by his daughters Alexis, Dominique, companion Inez, sister Bonita, brothers Steven Jr., Paul Sr., cousins, nieces, nephews, family, friends and by the many who had the good fortune to know him. We will miss his presence, laughter and beautiful smile. Dad, Brother, Companion, and Friend, You are forever in our hearts. Viewing will be held on Thursday, October 31st at George L. Klumpp Chapel of the Flowers at 2691 Riverside Blvd., Sacto, Calif. from 5-8pm Church will be held Friday, November 1st at 12:00 pm. at the Disciples of Christ in Citrus Heights at 7690 Twin Oak Ave. Burial immediately following at St. Mary's Cemetery, 6509 Fruitridge Rd.

