Jan Wiesenfeld, age 71, died in hospice care at UCDH, April 23, 2020, of complications from Multiple Sclerosis. She is survived by her two sons, Andrew and Scott, daughter-in-law Melissa Fong, and a beloved grandson. She also leaves her husband of 43 years, Buzz, and sisters Holly Zydycrn (Shingletown), Linda Johnson (Colusa), brother Eric Easton (Tenn.), and her CCI companion, Desi. Born, raised and educated in Sacramento, Jan transcended her early family circumstances by will, wit and intelligence. The first in her family to attend college and graduate school, her careers were teaching English, special education, and caring for her family. She was a loving, beautiful, deeply principled woman, and a model of strength, resilience and accountability for all who were privileged to be in her universe. One friend noted, "She could whip General Patton into shape, or cut him down to size, if needed". Jan loved to garden, was a Master Gardener, a gourmet cook, a gifted writer, and voracious reader of fiction. She had a loving bond with her horses, Commodore and Jack, as well as with the many Labradorables who shared the house over the years. Jan was an exemplary friend, unsparingly generous with her heart, a very special presence who brightened all our days. Jan loved good jokes and would spring practical jokes on all of us when we were least suspecting. She was also a vigilant protector of grammar, much to the chagrin of the boys, and no billboard, advertisement or commentator could escape her keen eye or ear. She became an MS warrior, after her diagnosis 25 years ago, reframing it as a "Minor Setback" until intractable, disabling pain associated with it, began its relentless progress. She met it, every day for years, with formidable courage, along with her irreverent, irrepressible humor. Jan bravely pursued hopeful medical interventions for her pain, and was a memorable patient for her many special physicians, who cared for her beyond measure. We are grateful to you for always being there for her. We feel privileged and lucky to have been her family, knowing her deep impact upon us. She was a rare person of profound substance. We are certain she will want you to recall humorous moments with her, and to give your families hugs (and friends, when safe). While our sorrow is beyond depth, we are at peace that she is pain free, at last. There are no current plans for a public memorial, however we would encourage those who are interested in joining us in a gift in her name to Canine Companions for Independence, cci.org/donate.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 6, 2020.