Jan Witter passed away peacefully on August 18, 2020, in Sacramento. Jan was born January 16, 1941, to Herschel and Dorothy Witter, in Imperial Nebraska, although he grew up in Reedley, California. He attended Reedley High School and Reedley College, and was an outstanding football player at both schools. Jan earned his professional engineer's license and worked as a civil engineer. His career brought him to Auburn, California in 1970 where he worked for the next 30 years for the Placer County Department of Public Works. From 1996 to 2000, Jan was the department director. His nearly 49-year marriage to Mary Lou Witter began on June 16, 1961, and ended with her passing on May 12, 2010. Together, they had two sons, Todd Witter of El Dorado Hills and Brett Witter of Sacramento. Jan had five grandchildren; Garrett, Sarah, Danny, Allison and Jackson, and will be lovingly remembered by his daughter-in-law, Heidi Witter. In life, Jan enjoyed playing golf with his family and friends, and working in the garage. He had an intense sense of family, and a respect for hard work and integrity that his family will carry with them forever. A graveside service will be held on September 19, 2020, at the New Auburn Cemetery. A celebration of Jan's life may be viewed at www.dignitymemorial.com
.