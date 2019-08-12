Jane Arlene Rath, mother of three, grandmother of six and great grandmother of seven, passed away on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the age of 98. Growing up in Chicago, she had a successful music career with the winning of the prestigious Harvest Moon Festival at Soldiers Field as a teenager. Ending her musical career, she spent her later years in California working as an instructional aide in Special Education. Her final move was from southern California to Lincoln California where the telephone became her means of staying in touch up and down the state with family and friends. The family will miss her creativity, talent and passion for all matters involving the family. A memorial service will be held at the Lincoln Christian Life Center on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11 am.

