Poet, died October 8, 2019 at the age of 81 following a long decline. Born June 20, 1938 in Berkeley, CA of Jane M. Eshleman and Paul E. Conant, her sister Paula preceded her by eight minutes. Her parents separated when she was 3. The girls were taught to read by their grandmother, the widow of Lt. Governor John M. Eshleman. Jane's writing was first published in the Oakland Tribune when she was 8. She was raised in Berkeley, and graduated from Holy Names High School, working summers as a copy boy for the San Francisco Call-Bulletin. Jane graduated Phi Beta Kappa in 1960 with a BA, and in 1977 with an MA in English from U.C. Davis. She married Dan Bissell in 1959, and had 4 children in 6 years. They divorced in 1972. Jane taught at colleges, at a women's center, and in Folsom Prison. She worked as a medical, legal, and C.P.S. case record transcriber, as well as doing secretarial work and editing. Jane was a member of the Sacramento Poetry Center and of the Screaming Pygmy Orchestra. She published 5 volumes of poetry, 2 chapbooks, and a memoir , My Mother and Amelia Earhart. She also published in hundreds of large and small magazines In 1979 Jane married her second husband, Peter Rodman, and moved to Sacramento, where she lived for 40 years. She is survived by her sister, Paula, half-sister Sylvia (Carol), half-brother Paul, half-sister Rosemary, first husband Dan Bissell (Jeri), husband Peter Rodman, children Catherine Weaver, Benjamin Bissell, John Bissell (Maggie), and Michael Bissell (Markie), seven grandchildren , two great-grandchildren and many wonderful cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. A memorial will be held for Jane on October 27, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Shine Coffee, 1400 E St., Sacramento. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the Sacramento Poetry Center or to a .

