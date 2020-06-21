Jane Corbett passed away suddenly on June 1, 2020 surrounded by her family, one day short of her 83 rd birthday. She was born in Salt Lake City and was the only child of John and Denece Knudesen and she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Robert H. Corbett. Bob and Jane are survived by five children: Suzanne Charles, Robert J. Corbett (Diane), William Corbett (Kathy), Marijane Sheefal (Mark), and Katherine Dallas. Jane and Bob had eight grandchildren: Scott Charles, Jon and Jennifer Corbett, Benjamin and Megan Corbett, Ryne Hicks, and Sarah and Corey Sheefal. Jane also had three great grandchildren: Zora and Sasha Charles, and Nora Corbett. Jane had a thirty-two-year teaching career with the Roseville City School District after receiving her master's degree in Special Education from Sac State. Our mother was kind, talented, liberal, and had vast reserves of patience in raising five children with sometimes help from Bob. Jane was the glue that held the Corbett family together. She was an avid reader, loved sports and travelling, and her positive outlook on life inspired all who knew her. Our sorrow is deep knowing Jane will not be taking her daily walks around her Maidu Park neighborhood with her beloved dog Rocco. There will be a gathering in November in Jane's honor and any donations in her memory can be made to the Roseville Friends of the Library.



