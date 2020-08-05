After an extended battle with cancer, longtime Sacramento area resident Jane Eaton Wise, 79, succumbed on July 31, 2020. Many people in diverse walks of life will mourn her passing. Predeceased by Bill Wise, her husband of 44 years, Jane is survived by son Mark Veglia, stepchildren Bill Wise Jr. and Cheryl Czech, grandchildren Sean and Neal Wise, brother Peter Eaton and his wife Vitoria, sister Kathleen Eaton and her husband Kenny Lewis, brother Steve Eaton, and many nieces and nephews. After many years as an educator at Del Campo High School, Jane's professional life continued as principal of Casa Roble High School. In the words of a longtime colleague, Jane possessed "...incredible leadership skills. She was a visionary. She espoused true collaboration with faculty. She allowed staff to dream big. She had a warm heart.a great sense of humor. It could be argued that the high watermark for Casa Roble was under her era." Her final career accomplishment was as Modernization Coordinator of the SJUSD. Jane was a practitioner of the culinary arts, a wine enthusiast, and an avid reader. A fan of the Giants, the Niners and the Kings, she followed each team faithfully. She and her husband Bill traveled frequently, enjoying trips to Escondido, Seascape, San Francisco, Hawaii, and Rotary Conferences worldwide. Jane and Bill made a conscious effort to gather the family together. They hosted lovely gatherings year after year. As the family grew, so did Jane's commitment to keeping it connected. This is Jane's legacy to her family, and it is one that her family treasures and plans to continue. Having her as a friend or family member meant support through difficult times and sharing joy in good times. Our world is a smaller place without her. A skilled diplomat and fierce advocate, Jane used her formidable planning and organizational skills to lead and support three principal causes: Orangevale Rotary Club, Friends of the-Orangevale Library, and The Elder Law and Disability Rights Center. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in Jane's name be made to any of the above. Current plans are to hold a Celebration of Life in Jane's honor at Rotary House Folsom Community Center on what would be her 80th birthday, July 22, 2021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store