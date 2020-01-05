Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Laurel Breedon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Laurel Breedon of Carmichael, CA, died December 29, 2019. All her children were able to visit with her before she passed during the meaningful Christmas season. Jane was born to Frank and Mary Bitz in Port Chester, NY, on July 27, 1927. She was the youngest of three siblings: Donald Bitz and Amy Louise Flint both predeceased her. Jane graduated from Port Chester High School and then attended the Art Student's League in New York City. She worked briefly designing wallpaper in NY before she and her best friend ventured westward to see what life held in Denver, CO. It was here that she met William "David" Breedon. They were wed at Lowery Air Force Base in 1950. Jane and David and their four children lived for many years in Eastchester, NY. In 1971 they made a major move to Sunnyvale, CA. They relocated to Sacramento in 1986. They enjoyed traveling around the country together. David died in 2004 after almost 54 years of marriage. Jane was always proudest of her role as a mother. When one of her grandchildren recently asked her for tips on parenting she said, "I don't know what to say. It always just came naturally to me." And so it did. She loved to read aloud to her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids, and to teach them about art. She always sang her kids to sleep when they were young. Her legacy is four children: Laura Simkins (Jerry), Mark Breedon (Janice), Cynthia Lacey and Daniel Breedon (Dunri); five grandchildren: Adam Matthews, Wendy Matthews, Justine Simkins, Garrett Breedon, and Carson Breedon; and five great-grandchildren: Kylie Matthews, Karma Matthews, Cali Matthews, Isabella Hernandez and Max Hernandez. Jane was also like a mother to others who touched her life. Lullaby and goodnight, to you who loved and gave so much. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2019, at 1:00 PM at St Clement's Episcopal Church, Rancho Cordova, CA. Donations in her name can be made to St. Clement's, or to Episcopal Relief and Development.

