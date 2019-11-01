Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane M. Kosakura. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane M. Kosakura passed away peacefully at home on October 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Jane was born on November 10, 1942 in Tule Lake, CA and spent most of her childhood on the family farm in West Sacramento. Jane attended Clarksburg High School before graduating from UC Berkeley where she met her beloved husband of 54 years. Jane received her teaching credential from San Francisco State University and taught elementary school in Oakland before spending the rest of her career with her husband at their travel agency, Kosakura Tours & Travel. They planned hundreds of trips, experienced numerous adventures while traveling the world and made lifelong friends. After retirement, Jane stayed close to home and enjoyed spending time with family, especially events related to her granddaughters. Jane is survived by her husband, Morris; sons, Ryan (Cheryl) and Keith (Grace); granddaughters, Kelli, Emi and Miya; sister, Phyllis Iwasaki; sisters-in-law, Gwen Iwasaki, Ruth (Rich) Kaneko, Ann (Min) Uyehara and many nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends who will all miss her infectious smile. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard and parents, Nathan and Yoshie Iwasaki. A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm on November 30, 2019 at the Japanese American Religious & Cultural Center at 3165 Treat Boulevard in Concord.

