Jane Marie (Anderson) Younce

September 7, 1938 - November 4, 2020

Sacramento, California - Jane returned to her heavenly home on November 4, 2020 after a long battle with breast cancer. She was born to the late Frederick and Margaret "Bernadette" (Judge) Anderson in Anaconda, Montana on September 7, 1938. She worked as a Registered Nurse for Sutter General Hospital in Sacramento for over 35 years. Jane married Stanley Younce on January 11,1961 and they had two children, Janel Silveira, and Dennis Younce. The joys of her life were her grandchildren, Ryan, Jessica, and Nathan Silveira. She was also very close to her brother and sister-in-law William and Colleen Anderson and her sister and brother-in-law Jona and Robert McNamee, as well her many nieces and nephews. Jane is survived by her daughter, Janel Silveira and her son, Dennis Younce; her grandchildren Ryan, Jessica, and Nathan Silveira; her sister, Jona McNamee, and her many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband; her parents; and her brothers, William, and Arthur Anderson. A memorial mass for Jane will be held at St. Mary Chapel with committal immediately to follow at St. Mary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests donations to the Anaconda Catholic Community; 217 West Pennsylvania Ave; Anaconda, MT 59711. Please note on the donation: "Given in memory of Jane Younce for the St. Peter Restoration Project."





