Jane Nichols
1929 - 2020
Sacramento, California - (June 24, 1929-Sept. 10, 2020) Jane passed away on September 10 after a life well-lived. She was born in San Mateo, CA, and she and her husband Jack raised their eight children in Sacramento. After her youngest child was born, she went back to school to get her teacher's credential and taught for over 15 years. When she retired, she focused on her art, and displayed and sold her watercolor paintings. Her brightly colored paintings were inspired from the sky, ocean and people she observed. It made her happy to think of her art displayed in someone's home. She was dedicated to living a healthy life – taking daily walks and eating healthy. She was a peace activist; a city girl at heart; a King's fan; and an avid reader. Predeceased by her best friend and husband John M. Nichols; and one sister. Survived by her eight children, eight grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and three siblings. Her wish to all – "May you live to be 90." Jane will truly be missed. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacramento Loaves and Fishes at http://www.sacloaves.org/.


October 14, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
