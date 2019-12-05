Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Timme Crofoot. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Timme Crofoot passed away peacefully in her El Dorado Hills home on November 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. Jane was born in Concordia, Kansas on March 5, 1935. When she was a young girl, her family moved to Sacramento. Jane attended Newton Grammar School and graduated from McClatchy High School in 1953. As a young woman, she moved to Southern California, met and married Golf Pro Bud ZuTavern, whom she met while he was giving her golf lessons. Jane eventually moved back to Sacramento and rekindled a relationship with her high school sweetheart E.J."Tad" Crofoot. They married and spent 25 years together. Tad and Jane were deeply involved in the Ben Ali Shrine for many years. Jane and Tad traveled extensively, playing golf and enjoying the good life. They were members at Del Paso Country Club, but Jane's heart was always at Pebble Beach. Jane is pre-deceased in death by her husband Tad, her parents George and Grace Timme and her brother George Timme. She is survived by her son Kurt ZuTavern, her daughter and son-in-law Eve and Steve Grove, her loving granddaughters Emma and Madeline Grove, her grandson Douglas, her brother Kay Timme and nephews Mark and Mike Timme. No formal services will be held. We Love you Mom.

Jane Timme Crofoot passed away peacefully in her El Dorado Hills home on November 19, 2019 surrounded by her family. Jane was born in Concordia, Kansas on March 5, 1935. When she was a young girl, her family moved to Sacramento. Jane attended Newton Grammar School and graduated from McClatchy High School in 1953. As a young woman, she moved to Southern California, met and married Golf Pro Bud ZuTavern, whom she met while he was giving her golf lessons. Jane eventually moved back to Sacramento and rekindled a relationship with her high school sweetheart E.J."Tad" Crofoot. They married and spent 25 years together. Tad and Jane were deeply involved in the Ben Ali Shrine for many years. Jane and Tad traveled extensively, playing golf and enjoying the good life. They were members at Del Paso Country Club, but Jane's heart was always at Pebble Beach. Jane is pre-deceased in death by her husband Tad, her parents George and Grace Timme and her brother George Timme. She is survived by her son Kurt ZuTavern, her daughter and son-in-law Eve and Steve Grove, her loving granddaughters Emma and Madeline Grove, her grandson Douglas, her brother Kay Timme and nephews Mark and Mike Timme. No formal services will be held. We Love you Mom. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close