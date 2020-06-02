Janet Marie Fairbanks Buzbee, died in Chiloquin, OR on May 20, 2020 at the age of 90. Janet was born on November 17, 1929, in New York City, to Robert B. & Edith E. (Schweizer) Fairbanks. In 1946, she graduated from Arthur Hill High School, in Saginaw, MI. Soon after, she married Hursel Buzbee on February 21, 1948, in Sacramento, CA. The couple later lived in both Batesville and Hot Springs, AR. She retired in 1989, after 28 years of employment with the Campbell's Soup Company in Sacramento. In 1986, prior to retirement, the company presented her with an Award of Excellence. Janet most enjoyed spending time with family, reading, playing card games, and doing crossword puzzles. She also enjoyed theater, road trips, and walking. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Steven & Kathy Buzbee; daughter Barbara Mendoza; grandchildren Brian Mendoza, Pamela Brasunas and her husband Anthony, Michael Mendoza and Feyd Carroll; great grandson Corin Brasunas; brother Robert Fairbanks; niece Kathy Fairbanks; nephew John Fairbanks; and several nieces and nephews of the Sizemore family. Her husband of 62 years, H.W. (Buz) Buzbee, preceded her in death.



