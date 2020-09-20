It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Janet Davidson. Janet is survived by her loving daughter and son-in-law, Jen and Geoff Jenkins, her treasured grandchildren, Logan and Justyce Jenkins, her brothers Ron (Jan) Minearo, and Robert (Lesley) Minearo, sisters Becky (Randy) Venard and Vickie (Frank) Lucido, along with her niece Tamara (Dave) Hollars, and her nephews Peter Minearo, Brice Albert, and Ian Minearo. She is also survived by her two beloved fur-babies Cady and Cooper who brought her joy every day. Janet was preceded in death by her long-time partner, Chet Arachy, who passed in 2016, and her parents who passed in 2011. Janet will be missed beyond words. Due to COVID, no services will be held at this time. In lieu of flowers, for those who would like to contribute in memory of Janet, donations to American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, New York City, NY would be appreciated. To share a memory, please visit: www.TridentSociety.com/location/Roseville.Ca