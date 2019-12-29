Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet E. Kilgore. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Eleanor Kilgore passed away at age 88 on December 9, 2019, in Woodland, CA. She was born on December 29, 1930, in Placerville, CA. While growing up in Placerville, Janet was active with the local community. She participated in the Rainbow Girls, acted in her junior class play, and served as a cabinet member in her high school's Girls' League, as well as other social activities. She went on to study at UC Berkeley where she earned her B.A. degree in Childhood Development. While at UC Berkeley, Janet met her future husband Wendell Kilgore. They married soon after graduating from college and went on to have three children, Steven, Eric and Nancy. Janet and Wendell raised their family in Davis, CA. Among other activities, Janet was the director of the Davis Parent Nursery School and a participating member of the Davis branch of the American Association of University Women. In addition to raising her family, Janet enjoyed sewing, oil painting, arts and crafts, traveling, and especially vacationing in Hawaii. She enjoyed giving back to her community by volunteering at the UC Davis Medical Center Gift store and Sutter Davis Hospital. Janet is survived by her three children, Steven, Eric and Nancy, granddaughter Shayna, and her sister Carol. Private graveside services were held at the Davis Cemetery on December 23, 2019.

