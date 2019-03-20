Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Elizabeth Sullivan. View Sign

(1946 - 2019) Born on June 27th 1946, Janet passed away on March 12th 2019 at the age of 72. Janet is survived by her son Brian, eight siblings and many nieces and nephews. She was a graduate of UC Davis and worked for the state of California for 30 years. During her time at the Department of Justice, she was one of the innovators of the finger print project that is still used today. She was an avid reader and loved to travel and cook. Services will be at Saint John the Evangelist Church, 5751 Locust Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 on March 22nd at 12 pm. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sacramento Loaves and Fishes.

