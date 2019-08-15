Janet Hill Salazar, 73, a lifelong resident of Sacramento, passed away on August 13, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Maria Sperber, son in law Todd, loving grandchildren Emma, Leo, Grace, and Henry, sisters Barbara Estberg and Joan Reta, and their families. She will be greatly missed for her sense of humor, unmatched memory, honesty, and love for all holidays. Janet loved Christmas most of all and especially relished playing Christmas carols from Halloween through the New Year. Janet also adored animals and took delight in the pet dogs, cats, and birds she had throughout her life. At Janet's request, a private family memorial service with take place in Lake Tahoe this fall, her favorite season.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 15, 2019