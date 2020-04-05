Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet Kessler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janet Kessler passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, Rancho Cordova, CA at the age of 86 years. She was born on February 4, 1934, in Pennsylvania and raised in Fort Recovery, OH. In 1962, she moved to Rancho Cordova with her husband, Leon Kessler, where they raised their four children. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, and her daughter Karen Kessler, aged 63 years. Janet is survived by son Stephen Kessler, his partner Erika Sperbeck, and his two children Stephanie and Nolan Kessler, son Keith Kessler and his wife Valerie, daughter Patricia Ramos and her husband Andrew and their two children Serena and Jose Ramos. Janet is also survived by Karen's son Kevin Garvey, his wife Katie and their two children Claire and Mallory Garvey. Janet was a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who was a homemaker and enjoyed raising her four children. After her children became of age, Janet began a career at the Franchise Tax Board where she worked until her retirement. Janet enjoyed cooking meals for her family and Sunday dinners and holidays were always a special occasion at their household. As an empty nester, Janet welcomed a new addition to the household, a Bichon Frise named Peja. They were known for taking walks around the block and saying hello to the neighbors. As her family grew, some of her most joyous times were spending time with her grandchildren. Janet's son Keith Kessler lovingly cared for her in the last years of her life. The family gives Keith, her neighbors, and everyone else who cared for her their greatest and warmest gratitude. Regrettably, due to the mandated quarantine, services have been postponed.

