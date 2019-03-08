Janet Kunukau, 85, left this earth on February 26, 2019. She is predeceased by her husband, Alexander L. Kunukau, sisters, Katherine, Jerry, Cecilia, Wilhelmina and son Kaipo (Cleo), Luana, La-Shan (Paulo), and Bernice. She was beloved grandmother to Christina (Joe), Raquel (Lawrence), Nicole (Anthony), Alexsandra, and Rowena (hanai). Loving tutu to Clarissa Lei, Lahela (hanai), Bria, Gabbi, Noalani, Rocco, Miliana, and Hali'a. She will forever be remembered for her open heart, open home, big smile, and the genuine and sincere love between her and her husband that overflowed onto those around them.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 8, 2019