Janet Lyn Simon, born Aug. 1955 in Denver, CO. passed peacefully away on July 2020 in Sacramento, CA. The "mostest" loved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She is survived by her husband William Simon Jr.; Children: Robert, Jessica, and Danielle; Grand children: Emily, Allison, Tyler, Dimitri, Abigail, Ava, and Elliot; Mother: Shirley; Sisters and Brothers: Sandy, Terri, Ronda, Bobby, Paul, and Jack; and numerous loving extended family. Janet loved giving to others, going as far as literally giving the shirt off her back if someone needed it or liked it. She loved fiercely and unconditionally, often saying, "I love you mostest". She dedicated her life to raising her children and grandchildren. She worked in several occupations where she assisted foster children, disabled adults, adults in recovery, and the elderly. She became instant friends with everyone she met, sharing her life story and listening to theirs. Her beautiful smile, laugh, and presence will be greatly missed and never forgotten! We love you the mostest! Please email: welovejanetlyn@ gmail.com
for celebration of life arrangements.