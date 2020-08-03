1/1
Janet Lyn Simon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Lyn Simon, born Aug. 1955 in Denver, CO. passed peacefully away on July 2020 in Sacramento, CA. The "mostest" loved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She is survived by her husband William Simon Jr.; Children: Robert, Jessica, and Danielle; Grand children: Emily, Allison, Tyler, Dimitri, Abigail, Ava, and Elliot; Mother: Shirley; Sisters and Brothers: Sandy, Terri, Ronda, Bobby, Paul, and Jack; and numerous loving extended family. Janet loved giving to others, going as far as literally giving the shirt off her back if someone needed it or liked it. She loved fiercely and unconditionally, often saying, "I love you mostest". She dedicated her life to raising her children and grandchildren. She worked in several occupations where she assisted foster children, disabled adults, adults in recovery, and the elderly. She became instant friends with everyone she met, sharing her life story and listening to theirs. Her beautiful smile, laugh, and presence will be greatly missed and never forgotten! We love you the mostest! Please email: welovejanetlyn@ gmail.com for celebration of life arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved