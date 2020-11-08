Janet Mae Chapman Laszczyk

August 30, 1947 - October 30, 2020

Eagle Mountain, Utah - On October 30, 2020, Janet peacefully passed away at home at the age of 73, with her children by her side. Born on August 30, 1947 in Honolulu, Hawaii into a naval family, Janet moved frequently throughout her childhood until her family settled in Fair Oaks, California. She was a resident of Eagle Mountain, Utah, for 5 years and prior to that, she resided in Granite Bay, California. She taught in the Eureka Union School District and then later pursued a career as a Correctional Officer and Educator for the California Department of Corrections. Janet is predeceased by her husband, John Joseph Laszczyk, whom she met during their service in the United States Coast Guard. She is also predeceased by her granddaughter, Emma Tehvand, parents William Harley and Jean Iris Logan Chapman, elder sister, Margaret "Peggy" Olson, and younger brother, William "Bill" Chapman. Janet is survived by her son, Logan Laszczyk (Kara), daughter, Rachel Tehvand (Andrew), and youngest sister, Karen Sandberg. Janet's greatest joy was being a grandmother to Luke Laszczyk, Sophie Tehvand, John "JJ" Tehvand, and Hannah Laszczyk. Janet will be laid to rest on November 12, 2020 at Fair Oaks Cemetery (7780 Olive Street, Fair Oaks, CA). Per Janet's wishes, no memorial service will be held. The family requests that the graveside service be family or by invitation only. PRICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (916-725-2109), directors.





