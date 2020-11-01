1/1
Janet Marie Bagdazian
1926 - 2020
Janet Marie Bagdazian
April 29, 1926 - October 23, 2020
West Sacramento, California - Janet Marie Bagdazian, a loving and caring Mother, passed away peacefully on October 23, 2020, in her home in West Sacramento, California, surrounded by loved ones.
Janet was born on April 29, 1926 in Barnsville, Ohio. She worked for years for the Pacific Bell telephone company, before meeting her husband Theodore (Ted) Charles Bagdazian. They married on February 13, 1949. They were married 69 years. Ted passed away on August 10, 2018. They are now together again, for eternity.
Janet was one of six children (five brothers and one sister). Janet was a caregiver for her siblings, young children and the elderly most of her life. Janet always thought of others before herself. She was a Life Auxiliary Member of the VFW Post 8762.
Janet is survived by her loving children: Bruce Bagdazian (Liz), Deborah Bagdazian, Nadine Choo (Sam), Judy Zayas, and Patricia Gordon (Dwight), 7 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. They will always hold dear their memories of a mother whose self-sacrifice, humor and love were an inspiration to all who knew her. She will be sorely missed, but never forgotten. May she rest in peace.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Janet Marie Bagdazian to VFW Post 8762, 905 Drever Street, West Sacramento, CA 95691.


Published in The Sacramento Bee on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harry A. Nauman & Son
4041 Freeport Blvd
Sacramento, CA 95822
9164526157
