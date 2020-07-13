Janet Marie (Robinson) Coleman was a genuine life force. A native of Winchester, Kentucky, she grew up in Chicago, Illinois, but lived the majority of her adult life in Sacramento with her military husband, Stanley Coleman, Sr., and family. She was the youngest child of Roberta Black and Daniel Robinson. Beloved mother of Dianne Coleman of Sacramento; Glenda Brown of Vallejo; Stanley Coleman, Jr. of Houston, Tx; and Vernaé Graham (Ricci) of Castro Valley. For nearly 10 years, she operated two daycare centers in the Oak Park neighborhood, while earning her Bachelor of Arts in Early Childhood Education, until she retired in 1985. During the current re-awakening, she was leading the charge for the Black Lives Matter movement from her hospital bed, encouraging her grandkids to take up that mantle. The original boss lady who had a wicked sense of humor. She loved to travel (numerous cruises), President Obama and the first family, The Warriors and the SF 49ers. She was an activist to the end. Janet Coleman passed away in Sacramento on July 3, 2020, from complications of Congestive Heart Failure. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Coleman, Sr.; grandson, Malcolm Graham; sister, Pauline Wilcher/brother-in-law, Ogden Wilcher; brother, Eugene Robinson/ sister-in-law, Lillian Robinson. Janet is survived by a first cousin, H. Francelle King of San Antonio, Texas; sister-in-law, Susette Anderson of Long Beach; two nieces, Janean Armstead of Houston, Texas; and Debbie Wilcher (Mel) of Sacramento; three grandchildren, Gregory Brown, II of Antelope; Desireé Graham of Los Angeles; and Courtney Coleman of Houston, Texas; and many cousins, great nieces and nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, please donate to some of her favorite charities Salvation Army, Easter Seals, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Habitat for Humanity, United Negro College Fund (UNCF), and the Arc of California. She will be buried at St. Mary's Cemetery next to her husband and mother.