Janet Takehara passed away June 16, 2019 at home with her cats and children after a long battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Gerald "Jerry" Takehara. Janet will be missed by her children Jessica, Craig, and Doug; daughter's-in-law Tokiko and Lisa; son-in-law Bryan Ingram; and grandchildren Justin, Kikuma, Haruki. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 14th at 1:30pm at the Sacramento Japanese United Methodist Church at 6929 Franklin Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95823.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 10, 2019