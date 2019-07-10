Janet (Whitehouse) Takehara

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janet (Whitehouse) Takehara.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Janet Takehara passed away June 16, 2019 at home with her cats and children after a long battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years Gerald "Jerry" Takehara. Janet will be missed by her children Jessica, Craig, and Doug; daughter's-in-law Tokiko and Lisa; son-in-law Bryan Ingram; and grandchildren Justin, Kikuma, Haruki. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, July 14th at 1:30pm at the Sacramento Japanese United Methodist Church at 6929 Franklin Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95823.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.