Janet Van Wert, 91, led an amazing life of generosity and love. She passed away on April 6, 2020 in Sacramento after a wonderful life with family and many friends. She was born in San Francisco. She met the love of her life, Franklin Van Wert (deceased), in San Francisco in 1949. They moved to Sacramento in 1960 and raised 5 children. Janet dedicated her life to community and service to others. She was active at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, San Juan School District along with other schools in the area, Senior Gleaners, and River City Quilt Guild where she made over 100 charity quilts. Janet's passion for quilting began in the early 70's. Her creative nature and humor came through in her wall hangings and her color sense came through on her many larger quilts. Janet is survived by her children: William (wife Molly), Robert (wife Huong), Elizabeth Lonnquist (husband Keith) and James; her grandchildren: Jeffery, Landon, Eryn(Ryan), Kenn (Emily) and Andrew Lonnquist (Darcy); and great grandson: Calvin; along with many nieces and nephews. Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Franklin Van Wert, and son Jeffery, and many loving sisters, brother and relatives. A memorial will be held at a later date. Janet will always be remembered for her many stories, great wit, quick smile, artistic ability, compassion, understanding and mostly her love for life!
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 17, 2020