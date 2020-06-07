Janet Adell Williams Warren passed away peacefully in Fair Oaks on May 21, 2020 with her family by her side, holding her hands. It was the sweet end of a life well-lived. Jan was born in Detroit on November 12, 1929 to Lloyd and Gladys Williams. She attended Hillsdale College and then graduated from the University of Michigan. She always had a sense of adventure and joined some girlfriends on a road trip to California where Jan got a job teaching elementary school in Long Beach. That's where she met her future husband, Jim Warren, and they got married on August 22, 1953. Jan and Jim moved to the San Francisco Bay Area shortly after the wedding where they raised their three children, Joanne Warren Parsley (Darrel), George Warren (Sharon) and Jim Warren (Ellie). The couple has five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Jan tragically lost two sisters in childhood and is survived by her sister and close friend Pat in Riverside County. Jan and Jim moved from San Carlos to Lincoln for the last part of their lives and enjoyed being part of the Sun City community. Jim died in 2016 at the age of 90 and Jan announced that 90 would be her goal. She made it! How many families are lucky enough to have two wonderful parents live such long and full lives? The attached photo from their 50th anniversary celebration at Lake Tahoe clearly shows the love they shared. Jan will join her husband Jim at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon.



