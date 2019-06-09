Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janette Louise Steele. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Saturday, April 6, 2019, Janette Steele went home to be with the Lord. She passed peacefully, surrounded by family and friends. Janette was born in February of 1953. Her father's job as a mining engineer took the family abroad, and she spent much of her happy childhood living in Argentina, Peru, and Cuba, before returning to the United States. Her strong faith in God and her devout patriotism were the guiding lights of her life. She led by example in her belief that one should live a moral and principled life. Janette joined the National Guard, and proudly served in Honduras in 1989, and Kuwait in 2005. She had an incredible life. She worked as an ESL teacher for young children; interpreted for the FBI; helped families as a social worker; counseled veterans; and served as a natural healer using her expertise in reflexology, naturopathy, and massage therapy. Janette spent her life helping people and making a difference in the lives of others. She gathered friends like some people gather wildflowers, and she tended to each one with love and generosity. She enjoyed sharing delicious food, engaging in interesting conversation, and would do anything to put a smile on people's faces and nurture their hearts. Like her mother, Janette was a fiercely competitive card player, and she loved a good game of Canasta. As one of her very good friends said, Janette lived life in a big way. She left behind a legacy of love and kindness that will continue to reverberate through the many lives she touched. She was preceded in death by her parents, and several aunts and uncles. She is survived by her sister, Roberta Feldman; her nephew, Keith (Aimee) Feldman; her dear uncle, Ed Hill; her close aunt, Carol Preszler; other aunts, uncles, and cousins; and many dear friends. A private burial service was held in Gooding, Idaho. A celebration of life reception will be held in Sacramento, California, at a future date. In honor of Janette's fierce devotion to veterans and her love for America, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org ; by phone 1-885-448-3997; or by mail at , PO Box 758517, Topeka, KS, 66675. Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

