On Tuesday, May 21st, 2019, Janice Adele Swaving (née Gardner) of Lincoln, California passed away at the age of 76 after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Jan was born on August 28, 1942 in Colorado Springs, Colorado to Raymond and Alice (Reck) Gardner. After attending the University of Colorado School of Nursing, Jan moved to Anaheim, California where she met and married the love of her life, Ronald Swaving, in 1969. Jan and Ron lived much of their life in Sunnyvale before retiring to Lincoln, California. Jan brought happiness and joy everywhere she went. She had a contagious smile and was quick to laughter. She had a profound ability to make others feel loved and appreciated and shared with everyone her positive outlook on life. Jan loved spending time with family and friends, and no setting could beat a picnic with good food, wine, and lots of dogs. Her home was always filled with music, wonderful food, and a sense of welcoming warmth. She was an incredible wife, sister, aunt, and friend. Jan found great joy in her ministries at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church. All who knew her will miss her terribly. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Charles, and sister-in-law Sara, sister Patricia, and brother-in-law Louis Sibal, sister-in-law Mary, and nephew Greg Sibal. In addition to her husband Ron, [and dog Gaby], Jan is survived by her brothers Vince, Gene (Diane), Clifford (Mary Lou) and Paul (Marilyn), 16 nieces and nephews, and 23 grand nieces and nephews. Jan donated her remains to University of California Davis Medical School. The family would like to express their profound thanks to Doctors Kaesberg, Arora, and Iglowitz of U.C. Davis, and Dr. Pawar who gave Jan such loving care. A Celebration of Jan's Life will be held at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 4450 Granite Drive, Rocklin, California, on Friday, June 14, 11:00 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The , , or .

