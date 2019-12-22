Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Carol Geibel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

It is with great sorrow that we announce the peaceful passing of Janice Geibel at her home, with family, in Boise Idaho on December 4, 2019 at the age of 85. Janice was born in Pasadena, CA on May 29, 1934. She graduated from Sacramento High School and went on to become a Registered Nurse at Sacramento City College. For most of her professional career, she worked for the Mercy Medical Clinic in midtown Sacramento at both the I St and Folsom Blvd. locations, until retirement in 1989. Janice is survived by her devoted husband, Ludwig Geibel of 65 years. They were married in Sacramento December 1954, and raised their family here until retirement lead them out of state. She is also survived by her five children; Cathy, John (Laurie), Chris (Mellissa), Eric, Karl, eight grandchildren, and Sister Kay Schenken (Ed). Janice had three passions in life; being the moral guardian of her families souls, gardening, and the consumption of anything sweet, primarily chocolate. A Catholic funeral mass was held in Boise on December 9, 2019 May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.

