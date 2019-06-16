Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice (Jenkins) Claiborne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Zelda was born April 24th, 1926 in Washington, D.C. to Carroll Kremlin and Edith Jeanette Jenkins. She passed away peacefully on May 31st, 2019 in Roseville after a fall at home, surgery and then a short stay in the hospital. She is predeceased by her parents, two brothers, a sister and her husband, Lloyd. She is survived by her three children: daughter Brenda Claiborne and husband Paul Farnsworth; daughter Edie Savage and husband Rance with 5 children and 14 grandchildren; and son Howard Claiborne and wife Marie with 2 children and 2 grandchildren. Janice grew up in Washington, D.C. and married the love of her life, Luther Lloyd Claiborne, on December 16, 1945 in Gunton-Temple Memorial Church. They moved to Lloyd's hometown of Roseville, CA in 1946. Many friendships were made in the Roseville area while Janice pursued her career at various businesses and institutions including Gladding McBean Pottery in Lincoln, the Roseville City School District, Kuhlman's Pharmacy, Attorney's Boon & Sparks, the California Legislature, and the Chancellor's Office of the California Community Colleges. Everyone who knew Janice would say that she was always generous, helping others with rides, meals, and a place to stay. She loved hosting parties in her home, and she loved music; she was a member of the church choir for many years and played the piano at area retirement homes. She was a longtime, active member of the Roseville First Presbyterian Church (now Centerpoint Community Church), and enjoyed participation in her chapter of P.E.O. (Philanthropic Educational Organization). Janice always said her claim to fame was being Lloyd's wife! She adored each of her precious family members, including her niece Donna Bennett, and her grandchildren and great grandchildren: Kent Savage and wife Marijane with children Jason, Logan, and Samantha; Katie Stott and husband Cory with children Marie, Bailey, Tanner, and Clay; Jennie Lougee and husband Jeremy with children Beckett, Rowan, Eden, and Liberty; Van Savage and wife Christy with children Beldon, Ephraim, and Delilah; Bonnie DeVerniero and husband Mike; Dallas Claiborne and wife Jennifer with children Bella and Sophia; and Nicole Claiborne. In her recent years she was blessed with help from her Angel Olivia and loving neighbors and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 at Centerpoint Community Church, 515 Sunrise Ave., Roseville, CA.

