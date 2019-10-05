Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Dahl. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Dahl died peacefully and with dignity after a long illness on September 14 th at the age of 83. Jan was born in Los Angeles to Everil and Larry Johnson. She grew up in Oakland, though she lived in Hawaii during the bombing of Pearl Harbor as a young girl and in Mexico City with her family during her youth. She attended Stanford University and graduated from Sacramento State University with both bachelors and masters degrees in Education. She enjoyed a wonderful career as a special education teacher and later as a principal in many elementary schools throughout the San Juan Unified School District. After her retirement, she returned to school and graduated with a degree in Theology, becoming a minister and director of Sunday school education at St Marks United Methodist church. In addition, she would travel yearly to Oaxaca, Mexico to share her love of life and God as a missionary. Throughout her life work she made many,many friends who would only describe her as a kind and giving person, accepting of all. In addition to her amazing career, Jan was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her two daughters, 4 step children, 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who were all so special to her. She enjoyed special trips to the Grand Canyon with all her grandchildren; loved crafts, making home made greeting cards, crocheting and knitting blankets, making Christmas ornaments, and was known for her bread rolls at holiday gatherings. She also loved to travel and enjoyed many trips around the world including, China, Tibet, UK, Europe and her favorite Hawaii. Jan will be celebrated on October 26th at 1 pm at St Marks United Methodist church. She would want all to celebrate with bright colors and warm memories. In lieu of flowers please donate to ; Jan donated to too many to list.

Janice Dahl died peacefully and with dignity after a long illness on September 14 th at the age of 83. Jan was born in Los Angeles to Everil and Larry Johnson. She grew up in Oakland, though she lived in Hawaii during the bombing of Pearl Harbor as a young girl and in Mexico City with her family during her youth. She attended Stanford University and graduated from Sacramento State University with both bachelors and masters degrees in Education. She enjoyed a wonderful career as a special education teacher and later as a principal in many elementary schools throughout the San Juan Unified School District. After her retirement, she returned to school and graduated with a degree in Theology, becoming a minister and director of Sunday school education at St Marks United Methodist church. In addition, she would travel yearly to Oaxaca, Mexico to share her love of life and God as a missionary. Throughout her life work she made many,many friends who would only describe her as a kind and giving person, accepting of all. In addition to her amazing career, Jan was a wonderful mother and grandmother to her two daughters, 4 step children, 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews who were all so special to her. She enjoyed special trips to the Grand Canyon with all her grandchildren; loved crafts, making home made greeting cards, crocheting and knitting blankets, making Christmas ornaments, and was known for her bread rolls at holiday gatherings. She also loved to travel and enjoyed many trips around the world including, China, Tibet, UK, Europe and her favorite Hawaii. Jan will be celebrated on October 26th at 1 pm at St Marks United Methodist church. She would want all to celebrate with bright colors and warm memories. In lieu of flowers please donate to ; Jan donated to too many to list. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations