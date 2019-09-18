Janice passed away at home on September 12, 2019. Born in Berkeley on March 23, 1948, to the late George and Clara Yokoyama. Graduated from El Cerrito HS (1966); UC Berkeley (BA, 1970), and CSU Sac. (MA, 1990). She taught elementary school in the SCUSD for 23 years. She loved traveling -- especially the outdoors, Music Circus, cooking and McClatchy basketball. Survived by her husband of 48 years, Harvey; daughters Cori Tahara (Michael Schaier); Cristin Tahara; grandsons Jayden and Gavin Martin; sisters Gayle (Rick) Inada; Lynn (Steve) Chung; sisters-in law Lucy (Gary) Yamada; Janice Huarte; Donna (Ben) Williams; and auntie to many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to caregiver Maria and the Sutter hospice team. Memorial service will be held on Sunday. Feb. 22 at 1 pm at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 18, 2019