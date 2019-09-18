Janice Hiroko Tahara

Janice passed away at home on September 12, 2019. Born in Berkeley on March 23, 1948, to the late George and Clara Yokoyama. Graduated from El Cerrito HS (1966); UC Berkeley (BA, 1970), and CSU Sac. (MA, 1990). She taught elementary school in the SCUSD for 23 years. She loved traveling -- especially the outdoors, Music Circus, cooking and McClatchy basketball. Survived by her husband of 48 years, Harvey; daughters Cori Tahara (Michael Schaier); Cristin Tahara; grandsons Jayden and Gavin Martin; sisters Gayle (Rick) Inada; Lynn (Steve) Chung; sisters-in law Lucy (Gary) Yamada; Janice Huarte; Donna (Ben) Williams; and auntie to many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to caregiver Maria and the Sutter hospice team. Memorial service will be held on Sunday. Feb. 22 at 1 pm at the Buddhist Church of Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Sept. 18, 2019
