Janice Lee Patton-Reents passed away on Memorial Day on May, 27, 2019. Janice was born on June 16, 1958 in Sacramento, CA. She graduated from Encina High School and National University. She worked for 30 years for the State of California. Janice was a talented artist, singer, triathlete, community advocate, animal lover, adventurer, and always a free spirit. She was preceded in death by her parents Larry and Ann Patton. Janice is survived by her son Matthew of Santa Monica, sister Nancy of Sacramento, brother John (Carol) of St. Paul, and brother Dale (Stephanie) of Citrus Heights. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life on July 28, at 11 am, at Camp Pollock in Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 9, 2019