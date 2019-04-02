Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice M. (Stephens) Vargas. View Sign

In Loving Memory Janice M. Vargas (Stephens), age 74, peacefully passed away after a courageous battle with cancer Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at her home in Elk Grove, California. She was born December 30, 1944, in Hays, Kansas, daughter of Oscar and Irene Stephens. She is survived by her sister Michele Martine (James), and preceded by her brother, William (Pinky) Stephens. She will be greatly missed by children Doug Barroga (Leslie), Julie Gurrola (Steve), and Lisa Rhines (Eric). Forever remembered by grandchildren Danielle, Katelyn, Andrew, and Natalie. Janice will also be forever remembered by her loving partner Gunther Fernengel and lifelong traveling friend Alice Pogue. All who knew her will forever love and miss her. A private Family Service will be held. Friends and Family are invited to join a Celebration of Life for Janice at The Falls Event Center, 8280 Elk Grove Blvd, Elk Grove, Californiaon Friday, April 5, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. "We will always carry your memory in our hearts."

