Janice Marie Burdick, a lifelong California resident, passed away of natural causes at the age of 74 on May 4, 2019 in Roseville, California. She was predeceased by her husband of 18 years, Gary Burdick and her parents, Mike and Mary Missel. She is survived by her sons, Brad and Todd Burdick, her sister, Patti DeWeese and her grandchildren, Emily and Chase Burdick. She was a devoted family member, traveler, photographer, gardener, naturalist and an active member of her community. She will be greatly missed. Private family services were held.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 15, 2019