Janice Marilyn Ronkovich
1931 - 2020
Janice Marilyn Ronkovich
February 15, 1931 - October 25, 2020
Carmichael, California - Janice Marilyn Ronkovich, of Carmichael, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on February 15, 1931 in Wilson, Wisconsin to Albert and Annalena Jacobson.
Janice attended high school in Woodville, Wisconsin and graduated from Wisconsin State College at River Falls where she was the school homecoming queen. She then worked at Northwest Airlines in Yakima, Washington where she met her husband of 65 years, Rudolph A. Ronkovich. In 1993, Janice retired after working for 21 years as a contract officer at McClellan AFB in Sacramento.
Janice had a very active and interesting life. As the wife of a career military man, she moved often and lived in many places, including two years in Tokyo, Japan. Janice was a remarkable cook and enjoyed making meals for her family and friends, especially at the holidays. She was also an artist, played the piano, sang, loved to garden and be out in nature. Above all, she was a wonderful mother, wife and gracious person who always had a smile and a kind word for those around her. She will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by all who had the pleasure to know her.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph; her daughter, Kathy; sisters, Gayle Strong and Jae Johnson; and brother, James Jacobson. Janice is survived by her son, Michael; daughter-in-law, Elizabeth; grandson, Benjamin; sister, Bonnie Haas; brother, Arthur Jacobson; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private and held at East Lawn Sierra Hills Memorial Park, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, CA


Published in The Sacramento Bee from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
