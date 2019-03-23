Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Janice Riordan. View Sign

Janice Riordan (Jan) our sweet, lovely, talented and funny mother, grandma, great-grandma and friend passed away on February 6, 2019. She looked forward to being in the arms of her husband and soulmate Bud Riordan (Charles). Janice Davis was born in 1934 in Sacramento, California where she lived and flourished her entire life. She met Charles Riordan (Bud) at the age of 12 as school yard friends, dated as teenagers and became lifelong partners when they married in 1951. Bud and Jan both came from small families and decided they wanted a dozen children and a dozen children they had. Jan worked as a telephone switchboard operator until her first born daughter contracted polio in 1953. She became a very busy stay at home mom raising two girls and ten boys. Even with all the activity and chaos of raising 12 children, Jan managed to find time to sew clothes for her children and friends. She was an amazing seamstress and often made formals and special occasion dresses for her daughters and friends. Jan was very involved in her children's school activities and supported and participated in years of PTA activities and fundraisers. As her children grew and became more independent, Jan found time to make beautiful handmade crafts that her children and friends were gifted and still cherish and display in their homes. Her greatest joy was finding discarded or inexpensive dolls and making a complete wardrobe for each doll. She donated the dolls with their new wardrobes to underprivileged children. It gave her great joy and delight knowing the dolls were going to young girls who were going to love them and delight in hours of play. Jan was happy to volunteer for worthy causes and her last volunteer service was for a senior day care program. She was in charge of the arts and crafts activities and loved it and the clients. Jan is survived by 11 of her 12 children and their spouses: Trudy Currier, Michael Riordan, Patrick Riordan (Susan), Dora Yerxa (Ralph), Charles Riordan, Mark Riordan (Mary), Timothy Riordan, Benjamin Riordan (Tina), Gary Riordan (Brenda), Brian Riordan and John Riordan (Julie); 30 grandchildren and lots of great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, her son Eric Riordan, her husband and lifelong dance partner Charles Riordan. Services will be held on Saturday, March 30th at St. Mary's Cemetery and Funeral Center: 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento. Memorial Mass will be held in the Chapel from 10:00-11:00 a.m., her Life Celebration will follow in the Chapel from 11:00 12:00 p.m. a reception will be held in the adjoining reception hall from 12:00 2:15 p.m. Donations may be made in memory of Janice Riordan to Saint John's Program for Real Change at

