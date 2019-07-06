Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Janice Louise Winchester Vicchio, age 95, of Carmichael, CA, passed away peacefully on June 3, 2019. Janice was born on November 28, 1923 and raised on a family farm in Stafford, Kansas. At the beginning of WWII, she met the man who would become her husband, Harvey Vicchio, and they were happily married for 70 years. Janice devoted her life to her family and her community, acting as chair of the Sacramento chapter of the Democratic National Committee, and as an active member, for many years. She was also a member of the Eastern Star organization as well as the Daughters of the American Revolution. In her later years, she enjoyed traveling with Harvey to such places as China, Russia, Africa, Egypt, as well as other countries in Europe, Central America, Australia, as well as many of the US National Parks. When stateside, she could be found volunteering at the Sacramento International Airport as the smiling face greeting folks from all around the world who were starting their own adventures. Janice was a tireless supporter of philanthropy and the arts, passing along her love for theatre, ballet, and music to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed frequent outings with a group of wonderful lady friends all the way until the month before her passing. Janice is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey John Vicchio, and her son, Bert Vicchio. She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Vicchio-Cabral, daughter-in-law Susan Vicchio, grandchildren Adam Alden, Regina Cabral Jones, Alexander Cabral, Haley Vicchio Wilson, and Lianne Vicchio, and eight beloved great-grandchildren, as well as numerous family members and friends. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given to our Mother by her caregiver and constant companion for the past 2 1/2 years, Cindy. An honest, lovin, and giving person, she is truly an angel on Earth. Janice and Harvey have been interred together at the Fair Oaks Cemetery in Fair Oaks, California.

