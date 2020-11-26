Janice "Jan" Yeager
December 6, 1940 - November 22, 2020
El Dorado Hills, California - Janice "Jan" Terry Hemphill Yeager passed peacefully, after a long illness, at home in El Dorado Hills, Ca on November 22nd with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, William Yeager, brother John Nickerson (Myra), daughters Kathy Hemphill-Pacis (Mark), JoEllen White (Tim), Robin Guthrie (Jim), step daughters Nancy Minolli (Dave), Jennifer Olson (John), 14 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She was proceeded in death by her first husband William Hemphill.
She graduated from Van Nuys High School and attended Pepperdine University. She worked for JC Penney for over 20 years in human resources. She raised her girls in Pleasant Hill, CA and was active in all their school activities. She enjoyed sewing, playing cards with friends in the neighborhood and lunches with girlfriends.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 28th from 10:00 am to 12:00pm at Green Valley Mortuary. www.greenvalleymortuary.com
A celebration of life will be postponed until after the New Year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rolling Hills Church.