Janine passed away on February 18, 2020 after battling Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) for the last few years. Prior to her MSA diagnosis, she enjoyed her retirement from CSUS, loved to travel, walk and spoil the grandkids. Jan is survived by her husband Robert, son Brian (Jennifer), daughter Jennifer (John) and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 1:00pm at Faith Presbyterian Church, 625 Florin Road, Sacramento, CA 95831.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 1, 2020