Janis Marie Daniels "Midge" born September 2, 1929 and died April 11, 2019. Preceded in death by her loving husband Wesley (Danny) Daniels. Survived by her adoring children: Cynthia Gargovich (Les), Ed Daniels (Kristin), Stephen Daniels; grandchildren: Sean Gargovich, Erin Duarte (Ernest), Stephen D. Daniels, Patrick Casey (Amy); and great-grandchildren: Adrienne and Annika Duarte, and Eaghan Casey. Midge was funny, opinionated, stubborn, accepting, forgiving, sweet, and generous. She was a feisty lady in a tiny body with a huge personality. She loved her family fiercely, without question, including friends who became family. We will miss her every day. A very special thank you to her wonderful caregivers who made it possible for her to remain in her Hollywood Park home until the end: Mere Vuluma, Uini Taufa, Donna Ammon, Leba Goneyali, and Becky Matt. There will be no service per Midge's request. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the SPCA or Sacramento Public Library.

