In Sacramento on August 11, 2019. She is survived by her husband Randall G. Smith, loving mother of Patrick Smith, and the late Michelle Smith, and stepchildren Randall Smith Jr., Jacob Smith. Cherished grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 1. Native of Nebraska, and a longtime resident of Sacramento. Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on August 21, 2019, 11:00 am at W. F. Gormley & Sons Funeral Chapel, 2015 Capitol Ave Sacramento, CA.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 18, 2019