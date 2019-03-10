Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jaren Godkin "Jay" Pugh. View Sign



February 24, 2019 Jay passed away peacefully in her sleep at age 77 after a 5 1/2 year battle with Multiple Myeloma. Born in Oakland, California to Paul and Esther Godkin; a graduate of Holy Names High School Class of '59. Married Tom Pugh at Our Lady of Lourdes on April 8, 1961. She had four children and was primarily a homemaker until about 1978 when she went to work for a neighbor's insulation company as a secretary. Jay loved working and eventually became a project manager for a real estate developer. Her most recent position was as a coordinator for the . Jay was an 18-year resident of Sacramento County, residing in Fair Oaks. Jay was a voracious reader and patron of the Fair Oaks Library. Prior to her illness she also loved gardening and spending time with family and friends. Jay is survived by her four loving children: Janet Covellone, Tom Pugh (Danielle), Judith Sarmiento (Ernesto), and John Pugh (Julie), seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild, and her sisters Janet Brown (Warren) and Jeanne Pena (Steve). She is pre-deceased by her parents and youngest sister, Joan Colacicco. She will be dearly missed and live on in all our hearts. Donations in her memory appreciated to and to the Fair Oaks Library. Send your heartfelt thoughts and memories of Jay to [email protected] Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

