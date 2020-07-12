Jaritt Melvin Beck's lighthearted nature belied an eventful and energetic life that spanned an idyllic post-World War II childhood, the tumultuous Vietnam War era, a long and movie-worthy law enforcement career and an on the go retirement. He died peacefully in his house atop the foothills of the Sierra Nevada on Sunday, May 17, 2020. Jaritt was born as the second fraternal twin of five children to Lloyd and Marjorie Beck and raised on the family ranch on Beckwith Road in Modesto, California. Growing up in the 1950's Salida-farming community was always an adventure. With four boys living in the little house's "bachelors quarters," Jaritt's days were spent swimming the canal with cousins, raising rabbits for 4-H, milking cows and just being boys. Life on the ranch instilled the values of putting in a hard day's work and the importance of family. As a teenager, Jaritt worked on the family ranch and was an active and engaged student at Modesto High School. He participated in three sports, student council, and choir-where his love of music began. Jaritt became interested in law enforcement during a career exploration unit. After graduation, he attended Modesto Junior College Police Academy. Around this time, the world began to take more notice of the affairs happening in Southeast Asia; Jaritt was drafted into the Army in 1965 and served in the Vietnam War, stationed at Quin Nhon. During his tour, he spent time as a clerk/typist, which he nicknamed the "Remington Raiders." On his return from Vietnam in 1967, Jaritt married his high school sweetheart, Barbara Sorensen. They moved to Sacramento and started their life together there. Jaritt attended and graduated from Sacramento State on the G.I Bill. Police work beckoned; he started as Fingerprint Examiner for the California Department of Justice. A year later, he passed the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department's test to become an Identification Technician. In 1972, Jaritt became a Deputy Sheriff, assigned to patrol duties. While having a fulltime job, the family moved to Kelsey, which created an hour commute both ways to work, but Jaritt still always made it to all of his children's activities. From the day his children were born, to his last breath, he was their number one fan for all that they participated in, wanted to do, to be, and achieve in their lives. He was a big advocate for his girls when they played sports, and instilled the belief in his girls, that girls can do anything in this world. His casual hand-written notes, stop in's, and dry sarcastic sense of humor will be profoundly missed by all, but especially his children he raised on the hill. During his tenure with Sacramento County, Jaritt had his fair share of excitement; training new recruits, responding to a hostage situation where his badge saved his life, crashing patrol cars during pursuits, and surviving one major head-on collision. He once said he had been kicked, punched, shot, spit at, hugged and kissed. Yet he loved every minute of it. "I wouldn't change a thing," he said, often. In between all the official thrills, he found time to play in the Pig Bowl, meet and marry Merinda "Mim" and mentor Mim's son Matt, into law enforcement. Jaritt retired in 2000 after 31 years of service. His retirement party was among the most well attended events. During his retirement years, there was always something to do. Jaritt devoted time to the Divide Fire Safety Council, building birdhouses and playing golf with his brothers. He loved a friendly competition and spent time tending his garden in a sometimes futile attempt to win the biggest pumpkin with his brothers or see who had the better tomatoes with his sister-in-law Marcie Dillon. His love for the mountains, clearing brush, going camping and fishing, provided him with many tranquil hours. Jaritt also loved watching his grandchildren play sports and helping out in their classrooms. He frequently traveled "down the hill" to oblige his neighbors, visited family in Modesto, explored the United States with his family, and loved seeing family in Maine and Michigan. Jaritt is preceded in death by his wife, Merinda, who was his fishing buddy, best friend and love, and his mother and father, Lloyd and Marjorie Beck. He is survived by his siblings: Joan Crumpley (Harold), Richard Beck, James Beck (Kathy), and Wayne Beck (Kim), his daughters, son and stepchildren: Jennifer Ann Beck Nottingham (Justin), Jason Beck (Fran), Katrina "Katie" Beck Ramos (Brandon), Matthew Owens (Kirsten), Jon Owens, Sara Owens, Mindy Owens and seven grandchildren: Jaritt Beck, Riley and Jordan Nottingham, Autumn, Michael, and Grayson Owens and Garitt Ramos. Also surviving are several favorite nephews and nieces. His family and friends will gather to celebrate Jaritt's extraordinary life in late July. In his honor, please consider contributing to The Bruce Verhoeven Memorial Fund - http://www.verhoevenfoundation.org/bruceverhoeven.html