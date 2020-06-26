It is with great sadness that the family of Jason Andrew Jugoz, 35, Sacramento, CA, notes his passing early morning Monday, 6/22/2020 after battling Pancreatic Cancer for over a year. He was surrounded by his Brother Jeremy, Parents Rudy & Sherry and Wife Cassie at the time of his passing. Jason was born September 17, 1984 to Rudolph Jugoz and Sherry Habon in Sacramento, CA. After graduating from Sheldon High 2002, Jason joined the United States Air Force, and served with Security Forces, NORAD Cheyenne Mountain, CO. Upon completing his military service Jason carried his law enforcement discipline into the food and service industry working in Sacramento while also gaining experience and developing his dream for entrepreneurship as a local bartender and manager at the Wrangler, Streets of London, Brass Tap and DeVeres to name a few. In 2017 he and his older brother (and best friend) Jeremy combined their resources and partnered to open the Riverside Sports Bar located in the Pocket Greenhaven area bordered by the Sacramento River. Jason was an immensely bright and soft-hearted individual who did his best to help others throughout his life. He was a consistent participating sponsor for St. Baldrick's Foundation and annual events such as Golf & Guitars which reflected his love for the game of golf and country music. After learning he had Stage IV pancreatic cancer it only inspired him to continue helping others who were also fighting this deadly disease. He went to "Battle" to appear on the Good Day Sacramento TV Show promoting the St. Baldrick's Foundation and partnered with Shriners (Jacob Cummings) to organize his first annual toy drive for children at the Riverside Sports Bar. The community participation was overwhelming even receiving donations as far away as North Carolina. The event was a huge success and will continue to be an annual event in his name. Anyone who knew Jason called him "Jay" and knew that he was a special soul who knew no stranger. Once he adopted you into his family you were cherished. He had an immense passion for life and was always a positive source in whatever group he was in. He will forever be in our hearts and memories. He is survived by his Wife Cassie Jugoz; Daughter Eden(CA), Mothers Sherry Habon(VA); Mary Kleinfall(CA), Father Rudy Jugoz [Wife: Elizabeth Jugoz (NC)], Brothers Jeremy Jugoz [Wife: Abigail Jugoz & Daughter Ryleigh Jugoz (VA)], Brandon Egly (NC), Jaremy Troughton (CA), Sisters Sarah Giltencore (CA); Rebecca Stumpo (NC), Grandma Leilani Jugoz (CO), Aunt - Janet Demmit (CA), Uncle - Dwaine Jugoz (CO), Cousins - Kelly Saber (CA); Anna Scarabino (CA), Ricky Comacho (CA), many other Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, expanded family members and Friends. The family requests that any gift be sent in the form of a donation to the PanCan Action Network Organization. A Celebration of his life is planned for September 17, 2020, Venue to be determined.



