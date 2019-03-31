Jason Joshua Lewis, age 42 of Calabash, NC passed away on Thursday the twenty fourth of January 2019. Jason was born in Sacramento California on the eleventh of April 1976 to Ron Lewis of Wilmington, NC and Susan Murphy Lewis of Carson City, NV. A "West Coast" Celebration of Life will be conducted April 27, 2019 at 2pm with light refreshments to follow at his childhood church Fairvale Baptist Church, 8660 Madison Avenue, Fair Oaks CA.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jason Joshua Lewis.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 31, 2019