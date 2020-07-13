Jason Kent Gallelli 51, of Loomis, California passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, as a result of a tragic accident while on vacation with his family and closest friends. Jason, the son of Gary and Gail Gallelli, was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. From a very young age, Jason was known for his quick wit. As a professional prankster, Jason's favorite holiday was April Fool's Day. He lived to tease and had the world's most contagious laugh. He could bring humor to any situation. His story telling was legendary. It was not uncommon for Jason to run into friends wherever he went. He had a charismatic personality and was deeply loved by everyone. He was known for being the life of a party and making new friends wherever he was. Jason and his family moved to Petaluma at the age of seven and lived on the family's Valley G Ranch. Jason grew up with a passion for riding cutting horses and competing nationally. He was also the starting quarterback at Petaluma High School. After graduating from college, following in his father's footsteps, Jason began his professional career in commercial real estate. Jason worked alongside his family at Gallelli Real Estate throughout his career. He was experienced in many facets of real estate and development, where his attention to detail, expert knowledge and work ethic made him the most sought-after retail broker in Northern California. He would always say, "No is just a conditional yes". He was a problem solver. During his career, he was named the Sacramento Region's Overall Broker of the Year six times and Retail Broker of the Year nine times. Jason married the love of his life, Julie Guardino, in April of 2002. Blessed with Julie's son Jordan, their family of three grew with the births of their beloved daughters, Samantha and Madison. He was an amazing husband and father. He enjoyed coaching his daughters' indoor/outdoor soccer teams and going to his son's many sporting events. His home was always open to anyone young or old. Jason's wife and three children were his whole world. Jason was the most faithful Dallas Cowboys fan, which he passed down to his wife and daughters but could never fully convert his son. His collection of jerseys and memorabilia was extensive. Jason was happiest when he was helping others. He was a peace maker, always fair and always built you up and brought out the good and strength in people. One of Jason's passions was cooking for family and friends. He enjoyed fine wine and good company. He was an avid fisherman and loved being outdoors. He spent his weekends, BBQing, swimming, gardening and socializing with family and friends. Jason was an amazing son, brother, husband, father, uncle, friend and mentor with an unconditional love for his family and friends. He will be remembered for his incredible generosity to family, friends and his community. He was a fun, loving, kind and wonderful man who was truly one of a kind. Jason will be greatly missed, but never forgotten. He will be in our hearts forever. Jason is survived by his wife Julie Gallelli, son Jordan Georgeson, daughters Samantha Gallelli and Madison Gallelli, father Gary Gallelli, mother Gail Gallelli, sisters Lisa Baddeley and Laurinda Stout, brother Gary Gallelli Jr., brother in-laws Michael Baddeley and Chris Stout, sister in-law Jennifer Gallelli and six nieces and three nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11:00 am at Saint Joseph Marello located in Granite Bay. Due to Covid restrictions The Funeral Mass will be live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/saintjosephmarellocatholicchurch
. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date when there are no longer Covid gathering restrictions. The family has requested in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jason K Gallelli Memorial Foundation: www.sacregcf.org/gallelli