A civil engineer in heavy construction and a former resident of Fair Oaks, CA for 38 years, a 33° Mason, a husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away April 17, 2019 in Rancho Santa Margarita, CA. He was proceeded in death by his daughter, Kristen Kay. He served in the Army Engineer's from 1957-1959 and was called up to the Berlin Crisis from 1961-1962 and was Captain when discharged in 1963. He was one of the two founders of Pacific Construction Consultants which has been in business since 1983 in the Sacramento area. He taught one course each semester in construction management at Sacramento State University during the 80's in addition to lecturing at UC Davis. During the 90's he worked with English Second Language students at Mills Junior High School in Rancho Cordova as an assistant. Education was a primary goal in his life. He mentored young people to go on to higher education. Sacramento State's Construction Management Program had a special place in his heart as did opera and family. After he retired his wife and he home exchanged in Europe also traveling throughout the world. He is survived by his wife Karen, his daughter Wendi and Husband Bob Cooksey of Salt Lake City Utah, His two sons, John and wife Paula Halverson of Rancho Santa Margarita, California, Jay and wife Sonya Halverson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, 7 grandchildren & 4 great grandchildren. A service for his final resting place is scheduled for May 17, 2019 at 9:45 am at the Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, California and a Celebration of Life is scheduled for June 9, 2019 at Lew Howard Park, in Folsom, California from 1 pm to 6 pm.

