9-25-43 - 8-21-2019 Jay entered into the arms of the Lord at his home in Carmichael, Ca. He is survived by his wife of 45yrs Gloria, son Gregg, sister Dawn & brother-in-law Bryan, grandson Andrew Trujillo, great greanddaughters Alexis & Nevaeh Trujillo, brothers-in-law Ed, Sonny & Chick Medina, many nieces & nephews & cousins. Jay retired after 39yrs in the grocery industry. There will be a Celebration of Life on Sept. 8th at Foothill Community Park, 5510 Diablo, Sacramento, Ca @1:30pm. "I have found the one my soul loves" G.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 28, 2019