On Thursday, January 9, 2020, Jay Porter Stirling, caring husband of Linda Stirling, and father of daughters, Julie Stirling, and Andrea Sessions, passed away at the age of 76 in Sacramento, CA. Jay was born on June 9, 1943 in Pittsburg, PA to parents, Joe and Margaret Stirling. He graduated from Portland State University in 1965 and worked in the Construction Mortgage industry 30+ years, predominately in Portland, Oregon; he retired in 2014 as a Senior Vice-President with M & T Bank in Lake Oswego, Oregon. Jay and Linda were married for nearly 45 years, raised their daughters both in Portland, Oregon and El Dorado Hills, CA. Jay was blessed with three precious Granddaughters, ages 12 years to 3 months old. He was an avid sports fan, always conflicted between the UofO Ducks, and the OSU Beavers and the Portland Trailblazers and Sacramento Kings. He enjoyed his coffee dates with his daughters, his weekly "happy Friday" text chains with his family, and many fun family vacations. Jay was known for being a "gentle giant" - a sweet, kind man who loved his family and his Granddaughters tremendously, he never missed one of their dance performances or sporting events. Jay is survived by his wife, Linda, who cared for him so faithfully, his two daughters, Julie & Andrea, son-in law, Brandon Sessions, his brother, Robert Stirling, and his sister, Jane Calavan. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 on Friday, January 24, 2020 at Green Valley Mortuary, 3004 Alexandrite Dr., Rescue, CA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harris Center for the Arts in Folsom, CA or the Washington County Special Olympics of Oregon.

